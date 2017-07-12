Zoe Todd: Giving back since 1959

Zoe Todd is a Montana girl through and through.

She moved to the Madison Valley in 1959 with her parents, who bought and ran the Ennis Café, back then known as Erb and Wilma’s Café. It was Todd’s mother who started the famous strawberry pie recipe, after experimenting with various recipes in the 40s.

“That’s a whole other story,” exclaimed Todd.

Todd said her family has been in the Madison Valley since 1876, and her parents made their way out for the outdoor recreation, something Todd took a liking to.

