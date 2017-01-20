Winterfest 2017

The Ruby Valley was well represented during the 2017 Winterfest activities in Virginia City Jan. 13 and 14. Three of the five broomball teams were from the Ruby Valley and the Brown Cows were victorious in their quest for the coveted trophy. Despite slick ice, wipeouts and a challenging championship round, the Brown Cows narrowly defeated their Ruby Valley rivals, Ruby Valley Brew, by one point. Teams and onlookers then took the festivities downtown to compete in the fire hose roll up and the log saw competition.

See more photos here: http://digital.madisoniannews.com/sub/account_login.asp