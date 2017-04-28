Wildcat track at Livingston meet Posted on April 28, 2017 by Caitlin Avey After a break to celebrate the Easter holiday, Harrison student athletes were back on the track Thursday, April 20 at a meet in Livingston. Read on to see how the Harrison Wildcats fared: http://digital.madisoniannews.com/sub/account_login.asp Recommended Articles Madison County athletes are back in action as track and field, golf begin Basketball round up State track results Madison County rivals battle it out in the clash of purples Harrison and Ennis face off as districts near
No Comments.