What is your ACE score? Countywide school board meeting teaches how adverse childhood experience play into overall health

SHERIDAN – Sheridan School was this year’s host for the countywide school board meeting on Jan. 24. Trustees and administrators from all four Madison County Schools were present, as well as Madison County Superintendent of Schools Pam Birkeland, Madison County commissioners Ron Nye and Dan Allhands, Sen. Jeff Welborn (R-Dillon), and Rep. Ray Shaw (R-Sheridan).

Attendees were treated to a sit-down dinner prepared by the Sheridan life skills class and received tip-top service from Sheridan’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America program. Speech, Drama and Debate competitor Zach Piper performed his Humorous Solo piece for the crowd. Piper earned a fourth-place finish at the SDD state meet on Jan. 27.

The crux of the meeting was spent learning about adverse childhood experiences, or ACEs. A study conducted in the 1980s discovered that children who were exposed to traumatic events during their first 18 years were more likely to develop mental and behavioral health problems. ACE scores are determined through an evaluation of 10 types of childhood trauma – five center around personal trauma, such as physical, verbal and sexual abuse and neglect. The remaining five are related to other family members: an alcoholic parent, mental illness within the family, divorce or death. Each type of trauma counts as one point toward your final ACE score. The study, published by the Centers for Disease Control, determined that such experiences can create a toxic level of stress and disrupt brain development, which leads to disease, mental illness and even death.

“We are among the top states in the nation with children (0-17) with the highest ACE scores,” said Katherine Buckely-Patton, with the Beaverhead County Mental Health Local Advisory Council. “On average, 22 percent of children in the United States have two or more ACEs while Montana’s children ranking is higher at 30 percent.”

Buckley-Patton is hoping to teach schools the kinds of resiliency skills that can be taught. “All they need is one positive adult in their life,” she said. “You may be that person for someone and not even know it. You may never know it.”

According to statistics shared by Buckely-Patton, in 2016, Montana was near the bottom in the national rankings – only three other states had higher ACE scores. Having a higher ACE score, the study showed, can have a close link to suicide attempts and completion – the last 40 years Montana has remained in the top five. In 2015, 29.3 percent of high school students in Montana reported they felt sad or hopeless almost every day for two or more weeks.

“Suicide continues to be a major public health issue in the state,” Buckely-Patton said. “Montana has been at or near the top in the nation for the rate of suicide for nearly four decades. In the past ten years (2005-2014), the crude rate of suicide in Montana is 22.33 per 100,000 people (the national rate during that period is 12.22 per 100,000). Between 2005 and 2014, 2,199 Montana residents have died by suicide for an average of 220 people per year.”

Buckley-Patton provided information on training videos and courses to help teachers, administrators and trustees learn more about ACE scores and how to lower toxic stress levels at school. If you would like to learn more about ACEs, contact the Madison County Mental Health Local Advisory.

“It’s so important to learn about ACEs, resilience and the remarkable impact one caring adult can make in a child’s present and future,” Buckely-Patton said.

Other business

Trustees and administrators toured Sheridan’s campus to see all the projects students working on, most of which involve the Science Technology Engineering Arts and Mathematics program, or STEAM. High school and junior high students have access to plasma cutters, CAD routers and 3D printers while students in the elementary are working on coding with mine crafting games and using Legos to study robotics.