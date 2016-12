Due to plummeting temperatures, high winds and blowing and drifting snow, all Madison County basketball games for Dec. 16 were postponed. The Harrison vs. Sheridan game was rescheduled for Jan. 6, and the Ennis vs. Twin Bridges game was rescheduled for Feb. 7.

