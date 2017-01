The South Tobacco Root Watershed between Twin Bridges and Ennis, covering 31,500 acres of public land with 33 grazing allotments and 428 acres of unleased public land, is one of two watersheds recently analyzed by the Bureau of Land Management’s Dillon field office, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Interior.

