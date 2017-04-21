Volunteer spotlight: Anderson-Simpson Post #89

The American Legion Anderson-Simpson Post #89 in Sheridan has seen updates to the 80 year old building, thanks to Mike Morgan, adjutant, and the rest of the 30 legion members.

The building, which is built from logs milled out of Mill Creek, was last updated in 1985 but now, thanks to grants and the hardworking members of the post, it is getting a full interior and exterior makeover with new electrical, plumbing, log repair and stain, windows and kitchen.

Read more here: http://digital.madisoniannews.com/sub/account_login.asp