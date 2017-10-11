Volleyball: Falcons sweep Panthers in 3

Ruby Valley residents packed in to the Twin Bridges’ gymnasium on Oct. 3 for competition between neighbors, the Twin Bridges Lady Falcons and the Sheridan Lady Panthers. While they may be friendly off the court, game time means business for the Lady Falcons.

The Panthers came out of the gate strong, leading the first set 3-1 over the Falcons. Amanda Grow found her footing at the front of the net, finding Falcon holes for the kill. Ruby Rossiter, freshman and newbie to the varsity court, grabbed a quick kill behind Grow to help secure the early Panther lead.

A little rattled, the Falcons answered back with an attack from Kailee Oliverson, who used her height to get on top of the ball, driving it to the ground. The Falcons found themselves with an 8-7 lead and quickly started to run away with the game, delivering line-drive serves. Suffering to set up a play on hard Falcon serves, the Panthers fell to the Falcons in the first set, 10-25.

