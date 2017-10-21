Virginia City council hears Montana Heritage Commission plans to renovate old pump station

Posted on by Caitlin Avey

With only a couple months of his term left, Scott Petersen led the Virginia City Council through a breezy meeting on Oct. 5. Petersen, who will finish his term in January, said he has enjoyed his time on the council and as mayor.

“I’ve certainly enjoyed it, or I wouldn’t have lasted this long,” he laughed. “But I guess it’s time to move on.”

Petersen will have served on the council for 10 years.

Read about the Montana Heritage Commission’s plan to renovate the pump station here: http://digital.madisoniannews.com/sub/account_login.php

Recommended Articles

No Comments.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>