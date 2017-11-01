Vinny Norton: Fishing and mountains make the world go ‘round

Vinny Norton knows what it means to take full advantage of the outdoor opportunities offered by Madison County

“It’s hard not to take advantage of the many areas of public lands,” he said. “I enjoy skiing, fishing, hiking, camping and hunting.”

Norton and his wife, Rebekah, moved to Sheridan in 2013, after falling in love with Southwest Montana while visiting a friend in Virginia City. As he puts it, “the beauty was too marvelous to stay away from.”

“This county is a great place because of its people and its beauty,” he said. “The fishing is some of the best in the world.”

