Under the Friday night lights

Madison County football roundup.

Falcons bring A+ running game

The Twin Bridges offensive line made things possible for the Falcons on Sept. 22 in their game against the Clark Fork Mountain Cats.

“Our running game was the best it has been all season on Friday night,” said head coach Brett Nordahl. “Kaleb Garrison, Trystan Harmon, and Bryce Nye owe a big thank you to their offensive line. We made some blocking adjustments throughout the game and our line was able to open up big running lanes for our backs.”

The Falcons came out on top, beating the Mountain Cats, 60 – 44.

Twin Bridges made it to the end zone twice in the first quarter, and kept the Mountain Cats far away from a touchdown. Clark Fork rallied, and though they nipped at the Falcons’ heels all game, the boys in red refused to get flustered.

“Our defense gave up some points, but I have seen improvement from the guys every week,” Nordahl said. “I’m proud of the way the guys competed for all four quarters. They responded to every Clark Fork touchdown and maintained our early lead throughout the game.”

Nye, the quarterback, completed two of four passes for 35 yards and one touchdown, but truly shone when he stretched his legs. He carried the ball 10 times for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Harmon and Garrison also had standout running games. Garrison ended the night with 21 carries for 157 yards and four touchdowns, followed by Harmon, who had 19 carries, 140 yards and two touchdowns. On the receiving end, Nate Konen caught the ball twice for 35 yards and one touchdown.

This week, the Falcons hit the road to face a very talented Flint Creek team in Phillipsburg.

“The offense needs to carry the momentum we have been gaining over the last couple of weeks and come out strong,” Nordahl said. “Defensively, we need to play assignment football.”

Mustangs unstoppable in face-off with Joliet

The Mustangs were on the board first last Friday night against Joliet in a unique way – a two point safety at the opening punt. A few short minutes later, Brayden Oberg found the end zone again for Ennis, and the score was 8 – 0.

“We faced the best (defensive) line we have seen, and I thought our line responded well,” said head coach Chris Hess. “(Oberg) had a monster day with some key runs for us on offense.”

Oberg’s “monster day,” combined with twins Tanner and Corbin Wood’s presence on the field, propelled the Mustangs to a win: 58 – 18.

Quarterback T. Wood completed seven of 18 passes for 125 yards and one touchdown. Ennis truly got to work with their ground game – Wood carried the ball 19 times for 197 yards, an average of 10.4 yards per carry. Oberg had 12 carries for 113 yards, C. Wood had eight carries for 42 yards, John Fortier carried the ball three times for 28 yards and Edgar Garcia rounded out the stats with one carry for five yards.

Gus Dickinson led the receiving stats with three catches for 60 yards and one touchdown.

C. Wood led the defense with nine solo tackles and one assist.

“It was an intense game and I thought our guys did a great job of taking momentum and keeping it,” Hess said.

This week, the Mustangs welcome Harlowton to Ennis on Friday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.

Panthers fall hard to Hornets

The Sheridan Panthers welcomed the White Sulphur Springs Hornets to the Ruby Valley last Friday, but were no match for their undefeated rivals.

“The Hornets ran the opening kickoff for a touchdown, and the Panthers could not generate the offense and defense they have displayed throughout the year,” said assistant coach Mike Wetherbee.

By the end of the first quarter, White Sulphur Springs was up, 40 – 0. The Panthers gained some defensive momentum in the second half of the game, holding the Hornets to 16 points in the third quarter, and shutting them out in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late. The Panthers lost, 0 – 68.

“The Panthers allowed the Hornets to cover four onside kicks, which were converted to touchdowns,” Wetherbee said.

Despite the team’s struggles, a few key players made big plays, even if it did not show on the scoreboard.

Josh Sanders carried the ball eight times for 68 yards, Moxon Lee completed three of nine passes for 55 yards and Jason Chisholm received one pass for 35 yards.

On the defensive end, Hartson Van Houten had two tackles and four assists, Jack Gilman finished with three tackles and one assist and Stephen Hamilton had three tackles.

This week, the Panthers are on the road. They head to West Yellowstone on Saturday, Sept. 30 to take on the Wolverines.