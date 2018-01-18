Twin Bridges approves financial advice

TWIN BRIDGES – A complicated financial situation led Twin Bridges Council to seek financial advice.

Great West Engineering president Dan McCauley and GWE grant administrator Craig Erickson spoke to council on Jan. 9 and offered to conduct a preliminary financial analysis for $1,000. Council approved the expenditure and the firm will present its recommendations during a special meeting on Feb. 20 at 5 p.m.

During discussion with the GWE experts, council discussed a number of problems, including setting appropriate water and sewer rates, how to pay its share of a sidewalk project, and how to fund a needed stormwater project.

“We can provide our knowledge and maybe start off with coming back to the council with options on what you can do to better raise money or use the money you have,” said McCauley. “Examples might be maintenance districts, the flexibility they can bring, maybe some explanation on those – what they are, what they mean, how you set them up. Make sure your water and sewer rates are where they should be – several things to make sure your financial house is in order, as well as other options to fund, in particular, the two projects you have on your plate.”

The town recently received a bill for more than $13,000 – the first installment of the town’s $43,000 cost-share of a sidewalk improvement project. The town applied for and received a Transportation Alternatives Program grant of $288,188 for sidewalk improvements, which requires the $43,000 cost-share from the town. Town clerk/treasurer Kristi Millhouse told council she had to “shuffle some things around,” but funds were available to pay the first $13,000 installment. However, the remaining $30,000 could create problems for the town’s finances.

“If you gave us a task order for $1,000, that would go a long ways for us to work with Kristi and come back to a council meeting to kind of lay things out,” said McCauley. “If we needed to do a lot more from there, we’d probably have to talk some more about that. But I think $1,000 will probably get you quite a ways along, to where you guys could probably take off on it on your own.”

“I think it would be money well-spent,” said council member Joe Willauer.

“I would agree,” said council member Annette McLean. “You said something very critical about getting our financial house in order. I don’t think we operate from a solid base of understanding about what opportunities there are for the town to bring in more money. The town is so strapped right now and, given the income level across the town, it’s difficult to see where we can raise more money to support these much-needed programs.”

Council member Matt Greemore asked the experts about the $13,000 bill. “We received a bill from the Department of Transportation on this project on Sixth Avenue, yet we haven’t even done the completed documentation; we haven’t done engineering; we haven’t done fiscal; we haven’t done all this stuff and they’re already demanding us to pay about $15,000. How does that work?” asked Greemore.

“As part of the application, you agreed to your share,” explained Erickson. “Your share is about $13,140 or whatever. So, what they’re asking you for now is your share. I believe that number is for engineering or a portion of it. I think what they would like is your share up front, and that’s not your whole share. I think your whole share is $43,000.”

Council is considering asking the school district for a portion of the cost of the sidewalk/drainage projects. Erickson said GWE would recommend what portion of costs the school district should bear. “The stuff right around the school is probably theirs,” said Erickson. “It’s kind of yours, too, because it’s a street. How we actually figure that number, I don’t know if it’s black and white, but it’s probably a range that we can wiggle into something that we think is fair to each other.”

Council unanimously approved a $1,000 task order to GWE for the financial analysis. The experts recommended the town pay the first installment on the sidewalk project, but council deferred action on the payment until after it receives GWE’s analysis. Council set a special meeting for Feb. 20 at 5 p.m. for Erickson to present his recommendations.

Mayor Tom Hyndman expects the $1,000 payment to GWE to return dividends. “We hired them to help us to find different ways of getting funding to help the town,” the mayor told The Madisonian last Thursday. “Our general fund only has so much money in it, and we’ve got so many projects going, they’re going to try to help us. Whether we do a sidewalk district or road maintenance district or lighting district – there are different districts that we can raise a little bit more money. I guess that would come out of your taxes.”

Hyndman said the experts would also explore sources of grant money to help the town with its finances.

The need for stormwater drainage upgrades is complicating the town’s sidewalk project and financial situation. Engineers told town officials the drainage work should be done before the sidewalk project is completed, otherwise, portions of the sidewalk and curbs would have to be dug up to fix the drainage. “We want to make sure we get all this in order,” said Hyndman. “It looks like the storm drain needs to go in first.”

Funding has not been obtained for the drainage upgrades, but the mayor expects ideas from GWE. One possibility is the use of matching funds, set aside by the town for a capital improvement grant that was not awarded. “For our capitol improvement, we had a matching fund and we were turned down on that,” said Hyndman.”We can see if we can put the money in this storm drain and see if there’s any other money we can get to work with that.”

Council discusses fairground water bill

Madison County Commissioner Ron Nye spoke to council about a $5,300 water bill incurred by the county as a result of a broken water line under the Beaverhead River that serves the county fairground.

“We were losing a million gallons of water for I don’t know how many months,” said Nye. “The fair budget has a pretty good size water bill. I don’t know exactly how we’re going to negotiate that, but the town, of course, has some expense and we realize that.”

Nye informed council the county had approved the use of $160,000 in leftover emergency grant funds for replacement of the line, and will pursue an emergency Treasure State Endowment Program grant for the work, as well. The commissioner said the county is replacing the broken two-inch water line with an eight-inch line, which will increase public water capacity in the fairground area, and facilitate construction of a proposed public water loop in the area.

“If we put the water line in, you could tie it in,” said the commissioner. “That’s a pretty good in-kind contribution if we can put the system across the river to the children’s center, he said. “If you make the loop, that’s something I think you’ll be able to tie onto. So, I think you have several things you can consider if you’re willing to consider.”

Councilmembers generally expressed willingness to work with the county to adjust the bill or accept payment in-kind, but Millhouse urged caution.

McLean suggested council consider charging the county the normal rate it would have paid without the leak. “I’m very much in favor of working out something to make this an easier situation for the county to handle, with regard to the water,” said McLean. “I think we just need to sit down together and figure out what it is.”

“I’m going to say be very, very careful,” said Millhouse. “We just had an account that had a big water leak, as well. Their bill is normally $70, and it went clear over $200 for three months. It’s a smaller line, but they never came and asked for you guys to waive that money. There’s another one too, where he paid for his leak for several months and never came and asked for a reduced bill. I’m not saying not to – I’m just saying be careful. ”

“The argument that I would make here is, it’s working with the community area over there,” replied McLean. “Everybody has the benefit of using that fairgrounds.”

Nye explained the situation is unique because the water leak was not visible because it was underwater.

“It was on the bill, and they would have noticed the dollar amount on the bill,” replied Millhouse. “It came down for July, August and September.”

“That’s something we have corrected,” said Nye. “As I understand it, we’re going to start getting the bills every month, rather than getting them every six months and paying an estimate.”

“I mail a bill every month, said Millhouse. “ Your paperwork manager, though, has chosen to pay it every six months. She had a card every month.”

Councilmember David Banks supported an agreement with the county. “I agree that it’s a special circumstance,” he said. “There’s not many that lines run under the river. It’s a matter of sitting down and discussing it and trying to come to some kind of an agreement that everybody’s happy with, rather than just saying no. We have to be careful, as Kristi has mentioned, but at the same point, I think this is one of those you’d never know it, you never would because it wouldn’t show itself.”

Hyndman said he would meet with the county commission during their Jan. 16 meeting to discuss the issue. “We can kind of get an idea where we’re going,” said the mayor.

“I’m not against visiting about it, at all,” said Greemore.

Sheriff reports no serious incidents

Sheriff Roger Thompson reported there were no serious law enforcement issues throughout the county for the past few weeks. “There were some minor things, some minor crashes, but nothing serious,” he said. “It was pretty quiet over the holidays, so we’re very happy it turned out that way. The sheriff reported two thefts under investigation; for one, suspects have been identified and will be charged.

In other business, council:

• Received a report from Millhouse that the state had accepted the town’s financial report and reported only minor errors.

• Approved a lot adjustment for Stonebraker/Mountain Building Center.

• Approved a $100 fine for a business owner without a valid business license.

• Heard a library report for the previous month.

The next regular council meeting is scheduled for Feb 13 at 7 p.m. A special meeting will be held on Feb. 20 at 5 p.m. to receive Erickson’s financial information. The public is welcome to attend both meetings.