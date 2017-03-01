Thompson-Hickman County Library receives award Posted on March 1, 2017 by Caitlin Avey Often referred to as the living room of the community, Madison County’s Thompson-Hickman Library has a new title to add – 2017 Montana Library of the Year. Read what that means here: http://digital.madisoniannews.com/sub/account_login.asp Recommended Articles The Thompson-Hickman Library will receive a 2,368 square foot addition The Thompson-Hickman County Library addition project will begin construction soon County library hosts pre-bid walk-through Plans of Expansion for Thompson-Hickman Library Ceremonial ground breaking for Thompson-Hickman Library addition
No Comments.