After overturning Judge Loren Tucker’s decision regarding Ruby River access at Seyler Lane Bridge nearly two years ago, the Montana Supreme Court sent the case back to district court and instructed Judge Tucker to define a width of the public right-of-way.
On Feb. 22, all the interested parties met at the Madison County Courthouse for the final day of trial to determined that width, and Public Lands Access Association attorney Devlan Geddes and James Cox Kennedy’s attorney Peter Coffman both called witnesses to the stand to present evidence.
Read about it here: http://digital.madisoniannews.com/sub/account_login.asp
2 Responses to Stream access question back at courthouse to determine public right-of-way
Hi Erin:
The NOBLE clan has been at it again in Sheridan, this time to locate the burial site of Great Grandmother, JANE FRANKS FERRIS (JENNIE). Jennie died in February 1873 and her daughter, Millicent, recorded the event many years later. Her narrative reads…”friends and neighbors gave her (Jennie) a quiet burial out in the garden near where she had planted flowers.” Our project for this 2016 visit was to locate, at least try, where Jennie is buried.
Modern technology has created a device suited to our needs called GROUND PENETRATING RADAR. It looks very much like a walk-behind power mower. It doesn’t have a motor thus is eco-friendly. The Operator pushes the GPR back and forth scanning the earth beneath a magnetic transponder almost touching the ground, and sending energy into the soil for several feet. That energy is reflected onto a laptop size screen mounted on the Mower-like assemble. During a period four hours the Operator located several underground items that wasn’t dirt, but something uncommon. The GPR image on the screen is NOT like an Xray image, but simply a white streak across the screen when the energy is being reflected off the object. Some targets revealed a signal long and thin, more likely an old piece of pipe. Another target was a rectangle nearly square in shape, presumed to be a tree “root-ball” about four feet square. Eventually we found a target 6 feet 6 inches in length and about 26 inches in width. Arron, our Operator made additional passes over the target scanning both its length and width. We never intended to disturb the grave in any manner and it was decided by unanimous vote (5 to 0) that we had indeed located “Jennie.” Coincidentally, when standing at the grave site looking East, FERRIS PEAK is in clear view adjacent to the grandeur of NOBLE PEAK. JANE “JENNIE” FERRIS, 1824 – 1873, an 1866 Pioneer of Sheridan. R.I.P.
Warm regards, Bob Noble
Erin: It’s me again. During our recent adventure in Sheridan, we made a side trip to Virginia City to visit the Museum there. The Docent was most helpful when I inquired if the Museum contained any newspapers archives of the 1870s era. He did not have a collection, but thought the “The Madisonian” in Ennis , or the “Montana Post” at Helena, had archives of the period and that access was available Online. If the docent’s opinion is true, can you confirm his advice.
Sincerely, Bob Noble