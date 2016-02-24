Stream access question back at courthouse to determine public right-of-way

After overturning Judge Loren Tucker’s decision regarding Ruby River access at Seyler Lane Bridge nearly two years ago, the Montana Supreme Court sent the case back to district court and instructed Judge Tucker to define a width of the public right-of-way.

On Feb. 22, all the interested parties met at the Madison County Courthouse for the final day of trial to determined that width, and Public Lands Access Association attorney Devlan Geddes and James Cox Kennedy’s attorney Peter Coffman both called witnesses to the stand to present evidence.

