Steve Orr: Giving back both in a career and as a volunteer

Born and raised in Ennis, Steve Orr has a special love for his home. It is a love that he wants to give to his fellow man, by helping those in need.

With 35 years total in law enforcement, Orr retried from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office as a captain in 2008 after 21 years with the county. While he was with the sheriff’s office, Orr also volunteered his time with the Virginia City Volunteer Fire Department, which he gave 17 years to. He joined the Madison Valley Rural Fire District in 2005, and Madison Valley Search and Rescue after he retired in 2008.

“Before that, when I was with the sheriff’s office, I was also the search and rescue coordinator,” said Orr.

It takes a lot to give to so many organizations, especially in first responder roles. But knowing the importance to the community and the joy it brings is part of why Orr does it.

“For me, it’s just the joy of helping others in their time of need,” he said. “There’s nothing more satisfying than being able to help others.”

With a shortage of volunteers felt around the state and especially around the county, Orr said it is something people just have to try.

“You just have to try it,” he said. “The camaraderie with these organizations and the gratification that one feels from serving his fellow man is an outstanding reward in itself.”

After years of working odd shifts and being called out at all hours of the day, Orr said he enjoys the simple life.

“I do some wood working but just actually getting to enjoy being with my wife and having some family time,” he said.

And doing so in the beauty of his hometown is extra special.

“I like the rural aspect of the Madison Valley and I like the feeling of solitude,” Orr said.

While there is a feeling of solitude to be felt here, thanks to those like Orr, you are never really alone – especially when you need help the most.

