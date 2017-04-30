Solid Waste Board looks at countywide recycling push

During their April meeting, the Solid Waste Board discussed whether they want to push recycling in Madison County via a recommendation to the county commissioners.

Board member Sue Heald pitched a one year pilot project to increase recycling in the county, starting with an internal push throughout all county buildings, making recycle bins more accessible at dump sites and in county buildings, as well as creating a job within each county office to deal with the building’s recyclables.

“We’d track the project in its first year and see what kind of revenue the county makes off the recyclables and what the tipping fees are and then we could flush some things out,” Heald said.

