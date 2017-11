“We hope that within three years, all sites will be equipped with safety rails, gated and closed at night,” said solid waste board member Sue Heald.

Though the Madison County Solid Waste Board did not vote on the proposed three year plan at their Nov. 16 meeting, the board is moving forward with addressing safety recommendations for all Madison County transfer sites.

