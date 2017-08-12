SHRAB archivist tackles Madison County records

Ruth Slagle has spent the majority of her time in Madison County in a cool, cement sided basement. While this may sound like cruel, unusual punishment, it is anything but. Slagle, an archivist with the Montana State Historical Records Advisory Board, is up to her neck in history.

She is in Virginia City, through SHRAB, for a 10 week stint to organize all of Madison County’s records from 1865 as part of an effort to preserve and sustain all of Montana’s records.

