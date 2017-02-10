Shirley Gandenberger: giving back locally and nationally

“If you can’t help one another you can’t help yourself,” said Shirley Gandenberger.

Gandenberger has given a lot of herself over the years – from helping her community in Pony to taking part in national programs.

A hairdresser by trade, Gandenberger was a hair instructor in Bozeman in the 80s and 90s where she got involved with the Look Good, Feel Good program. Look Good, Feel Good is a nationwide program that helps cancer patients through partnerships in the beauty industry.

Learn more about Gandenberger here: http://digital.madisoniannews.com/sub/account_login.asp