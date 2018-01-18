Sheriff outlines goals for 2018

VIRGINIA CITY – Madison County Sheriff Roger Thompson spoke with The Madisonian last week and discussed his major goals for the department in the coming year. In a Jan. 5 email, the sheriff summarized those goals.

• Complete the already planned, in-service training for the newer employees. Continue ongoing deputy specialty training.

• Work more focused on the traffic complaints we get in many of the towns and neighborhoods by expanding traffic enforcement and the radar sign program.

• Be able to have deputies spend more time in busy county recreation areas that have concerned the public during past busy seasons.

• Complete the planned sheriff’s office radio repeater for the Beartrap area along Highway 84 going to Bozeman, to improve radio coverage for emergency responders in that area of the county.

• Complete the “Next Generation” 911 improvements to our communications center, so that callers can be pinpointed when they call from their cell phone and don’t where they are. This is important for those out of area callers in an emergency.

• Implement “the Emergency Medical Dispatch” program in the communications center, which is becoming the standard throughout Montana and the nation.

• Continue to educate the public to sign up for the “Code Red” emergency notification system, that can notify you via cell, text, email, land-line, social media, etc., on area emergencies occurring.

“These are just a start of projects that we would like to work on for the next few years,” Thompson wrote. “We will look forward to working with Madison County on future projects and challenges. All of us sincerely appreciate the support from the public we have received. There is more good to come.”