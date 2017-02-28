Sheridan residents without water last Sunday: City repaired water main break within 1 day to restore water to structures

At 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, a Sheridan resident informed town officials there was low water pressure, according to Bonnie O’Neill, Madison County public information officer.

The city found a water main break on the west side of town, and though they are not sure of the cause, repaired it by 4 p.m., and residential services were steadily restored, O’Neill said.

“Town officials will continue to test the water quality and will update the Sheridan residents,” O’Neill stated in a press release.