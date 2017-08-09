Sheridan Days of summer

The annual Sheridan Days is Sheridan’s main summer event that brings the community together. The three-day happening mostly takes place at the Roy Silve Memorial Baseball Park with a car show, kickball and horseshoe tournament and music in the park, as well as a fireman’s barbeque, parade and brunch at Jackson’s Garden.

“I think it went really well – dinner was great, people had a blast at the kickball tournament,” said Janna VerHow.

VerHow is the main organizer for the festival and has been involved in planning the event for three years.

“It was fun and wasn’t too hot and there were lots of people in town,” said VerHow.

From the music in the park to the parade on and music on Main Street, the town was full of laughter, song and community energy.

“Everyone I talked to seemed to have a really good time,” she said.

Providing a good time for the community is the main goal for the annual festival and this year did not disappoint.