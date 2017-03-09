S-P-E-L-L-I-N-G B-E-E

Nerves were high as 17 students from all five Madison County schools battled it out for the title of county spelling champion. In the end, seventh grader Rachel Zielinski of Sheridan won the coveted trophy with the word “argentine.”

County superintendent of schools Pam Birkeland attempted to calm students’ nerves before the bee began with a story of her significant other failing to spell “annoying” correctly.

“I was making the cookies for today and my significant other asked if he could have one,” she told the students. “I told him no because I needed all of them for all of you, and he asked if he spelled a word correctly, could he have one. I asked him to spell ‘annoying’ because he was annoying me, and he got it wrong.”

With a little bit of laughter from the students and the crowd, the mood relaxed and the bee was underway.

The rules of any county or state spelling bee are fairly easy to follow, as the main goal is to correctly spell a given word. Students are also given the chance to have the word repeated, defined or used in a sentence. Bees are conducted in a series of “rounds” and if no one in the “round” correctly spells their word, all remain in the competition, however, all contestants eliminated in the same round tie for the same place.

As the pronouncer, Leona Stredwick,explained the rules, she asked the students to use their “loud indoor voices,” which was met with confusion from a couple spellers.

“How is loud an indoor voice?” asked Sheridan eighth grader Luke Dvorak, whose question received laughs from the crowd of parents and teachers. “I’ve always been told otherwise.”

As each student spelled their given word, their eyes darted to the tiny silver bell on the judges table – after nearly 40 minutes of spelling rounds, only two spellers were left standing.

Rosie Chater, a Harrison eighth grader took the runner up spot and will replace Zielinski if the need arises. Otherwise, Zielinski will go on to the state spelling bee as the representative from Madison County in Billings, March 18.