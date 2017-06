Road construction is underway on Raynolds Pass. Construction on the stretches of U.S. Highway 287 and MT Highway 87 near Quake Lake began on June 12, and is expected to last until after the holiday, said Bill Fogarty, Montana Department of Transportation construction engineer. Forgary said there will be a break in construction, however, to allow for Fourth of July traffic.

