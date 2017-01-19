Road review committee meets to discuss Jim Alan Road

After a five to one informal vote claiming Jim Alan Road was not a county road during an October 2016 meeting, the Madison County Road Review Committee met on Jan. 10 to continue the discussion before giving commissioners their formal recommendation.

In May of 2016, Madison County commissioners established a road review committee intended to research contentious county roads, one of which is Jim Alan Road south of MT Highway 87 near the Montana/Idaho border and Horn Creek Road, and report their findings back to the commissioners.

The purpose of the road committee is to examine the points between A and B on many Madison County maps that lack specific definitions of where roads exist, and if they are technically classified as a county road, private road or public road.

The seven member committee is chaired by Kevin Pearce. Former Madison County GIS/IT specialist, Karen Brown, also sits on the committee. Brown retired in 2016 from her position as the Madison County GIS/IT specialist.

“We haven’t made our formal recommendation yet,” said Pearce. “Stephanie Kruer, who was at the meeting, presented her side again and she indicated she thought she had additional information that we might not have, so she’s going to gather that information and get it to us for review prior to our next meeting.”

Kruer is an attorney from the Ruby Valley who is representing landowners in the Buffalo Lance Subdivision who regularly use Jim Alan Road, and are hoping the review committee will determine the path is a county road.

Kruer said her clients have used the road to access their homes for 15 years and were “shocked” when the road was recently gated and locked.

According to commissioner Jim Hart, the bone of contention is that some believe the road is a county road because the east side connects to MT Highway 87 and utilities run to the subdivision, while others believe that the other end, which connects to Horn Creek, is actually owned privately.

“The road committee is trying to work through history to determine if it is a county road or if, in fact, it is a private road and where exactly it is,” said Hart.

Pearce said the committee will review the information they receive from Kruer with the hope of “working together to come to a consensus” before making their recommendation to the county.

“As of right now, we don’t have anything set as far as a recommendation or what that recommendation will be,” he said.