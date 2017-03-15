Resort tax and the Ennis School

The Ennis School Board met on March 8 to discuss new hires and rehires, legislative updates, revising the first aid/CPR class and resort taxes.

In early February, Kevin Germain with Lone Mountain Land Company, along with all nine resort communities in the state, including Virginia City, began the process of drafting a bill to address the current resort tax.

Now, the bill is making a comeback for the 2017 legislative session and is in the drafting process and is loosely referred to as LC0743, or the Penny for Housing Bill, which is being carried by Sen. Jeff Welborn, R-Dillon.

Welborn said the bill is unique to the resort district and their specific needs.

“Big Sky, for example, has a problem with workforce housing but this bill would help whatever the local district chooses, up to a penny.

The bill would allow communities to raise the resort tax cap “up to 1 percent” from the 3 percent ceiling, should that district so choose.

“Virginia City would not exist without the resort tax,” said Justin Gatewood, Virginia City council president.

Resort taxes go toward infrastructure needs, such as water, sewer and emergency services, and community development projects, such as parks and libraries, according to Gatewood.

“(Virginia City has) been so focused on our water system because we’ve had to be,” said Gatewood. “I’m not saying this is going to change the game, but it might get us on the right course and free up some of those funds.”

Welborn said he feels resort areas are impacted by an influx of people because of the tourist season and said it is often the local taxpayers being affected.

“This will be a tool that all communities can use for whatever purpose – a tool to us local control to control their own destiny,” he said.

In the 2015 legislative session, a similar resort tax bill made its way to the Senate floor but failed in a 25 to 25 vote.

Why Ennis Schools?

Many of the board members did not understand why and how supporting, or not supporting, the resort tax bill would affect its progress in the legislature and what, if any, affect it might have on the school.

“I have been struggling to identify how it affects Ennis Schools,” said board chair Maria Lake during the meeting, adding she wanted to be assured there were no negative impacts on the school’s budget.

“I’m not convinced it has anything to do with the school board,” added trustee Julie Funston.

Germain said the board is being asked to support the bill because they are elected officials that represent two of the nine resort tax communities.

“All of Virginia City is in the Ennis district and part of Big Sky and we just thought it would be great to get a letter of support from the board,” he said. “(The bill) is nothing but positive for both Virginia City and Big Sky and, ultimately, that’s a positive for the school.”

Gatewood and Germain both stressed not just the importance of the resort tax to the community of Virginia City, but also the difference between a resort tax and Tax Increment Financing or Targeted Economic Development District.

A TIF enables communities to direct property taxes from new development to a designated district – a TEDD. When a TEDD is established, a baseline is set on property taxes within the district and any new development or increased property tax revenue is considered an increment, meaning funds are set aside for infrastructure needs within the district. The Big Sky Chamber of Commerce first approached Madison County Commissioners about a TIF/TEDD in December of 2015.

“This cannot go toward a TIF or TEDD or whatever ‘T’ acronym you want to choose,” said Gatewood. “People see the word tax and automatically think TIF/TEDD. We’ve reworked this bill to mitigate that.”

The bill in its current drafting process has already been amended to address any possible connection for the extra funding to be used toward a TIF/TEDD, according to Germain.

The amendment reads that the bill “may be used only to provide or help provide workforce house and related needs or community development and may not be used for costs associated with and urban renewal district or a targeted economic development district.”

Germain said the bill was amended at the request of Sen. Welborn to clarify there would be nothing but positive impacts to Madison County residents.

“(Welborn) really is just looking out for and wanting to do the best for the residents of Madison County,” he said.

“A baseline requirement for me was to make sure that this bill wouldn’t hurt any local school districts and there would be no negative impact on them,” Welborn added.

The board passed a motion and agreed to draft a letter in relation to the proposed resort legislation and will provide a copy to officials in Virginia City, according to Lake.

First aid and CPR in the school

Funston addressed the board about requiring students to take a first aid cardio pulmonary resuscitation class as part of their graduation requirements, something the school used to do.

“I think it’s a critical need for students in our rural area to know how to handle themselves in those situations,” Funston said.

Currently, first aid and CPR are part of the life skills course offered by Jamie Diehl, family and consumer sciences teacher.

No motions were made to reinstate a first aid/CPR course but the board is looking at ways to go about changing the current course, and finding an alternative.