Representatives from Virginia City, Big Sky approach Madison County Commissioners about resort tax

A resort tax legislation is currently in the works, according to Kevin Germain with Lone Mountain Land Company and Virginia City Mayor Scott Petersen, who asked for support from the Madison County Commissioners to get a bill to the Capitol.

A resort tax bill made it to the Senate floor during the 2015 legislative session but failed in a 25 to 25 vote. Undeterred, a group of citizens from areas that collect a resort tax are taking another shot and hoping for a different outcome.

“We were so close in 2015, and we’ve reworded the draft a bit and are hoping to find a sponsor,” said Germain during a meeting with commissioners on Jan. 24.

Currently, nine communities in the state utilize a 3 percent resort tax on sales and luxury goods and services. Two of those nine communities fall within Madison County lines – Virginia and Nevada City and Big Sky.

According to Germain, the resort tax legislation has been reworked to include workforce housing and community development, and would raise the cap per the local tax district’s choosing.

“The bill would allow the cap to raise “up to 1 percent” from the existing 3 percent ceiling. i.e., if a community wanted only an additional 0.5 percent, that would be allowable,” said Germain.

According to Germain, resort communities often experience a housing shortage affordable to the local workforce.

“When the workforce is displaced or priced out it becomes difficult to sustain a vibrant local economy, to fill jobs, to retain families, to service visitors, and satisfy the needs of the community,” he said. “The lack of housing impacts not only the employees and their families, but also impacts the broader community including residents, employers and guests in many different ways.”

Germain stressed the local control aspect, adding if the bill were to pass in the legislature, it would still need to go to a vote of the registered voters in the county.

“I really believe this (should be) a local control issue,” Germain said, before clarifying the bill would have no relation to the Targeted Economic Development District for Big Sky, which is currently being discussed between commissioners from Madison and Gallatin counties.

For communities like Virginia City and Nevada City, monies used from the resort tax go toward projects and buildings, such as plowing the streets and maintenance for town buildings, such as the fire hall.

“Without the resort tax, (Virginia City) would be pretty dead,” said Petersen, highlighting the impact tourism has on the town’s infrastructure.

“It often goes unnoticed the burden a small town like (Virginia City) is under from an infrastructure and community development perspective, and by that I mean water, sewer, emergency and fire services and more,” said Virginia City town council president Justin Gatewood. “Additional resort tax revenue could help offset those rising costs of (Virginia City) doing business, so to speak. The extra 1 percent could be used to free up funds in order to offer people of (Virginia City) some relief from footing the majority of the bill for those rising utility costs and debt burden, help fund some basic community needs like a shop for town tools and equipment and allow us to further develop some of our most important assets, like our parks and fire department, as well as renovate some the town-owned historic structures.”

The resort tax legislation is still in the works – Germain is still looking for a sponsor to carry the bill. He has plans to approach Madison County’s legislators – Sen. Jeff Welborn and Rep. Ray Shaw.

Germain and Petersen asked the commissioners for support in writing, but also asked if they would show support by testifying on behalf of the bill.

“Commissioners testifying is very powerful,” said Germain.

All three commissioners agreed to support the process and said the legislation would be a good thing, and would bring control back to the local community.

“The legislature needs to bless it in order to allow the local taxing district to act on it,” said commission chair Jim Hart during the meeting. “I think it’s a good thing.”

Hart commented that workforce housing is an issue in many communities, and if the cap on the resort tax is raised, communities use those funds to find solutions.

Once a sponsor agrees to carry the bill, it will move to a committee for review.