Public weighs in on gas station expansion project

“We need to work collectively on some kind of plan because we don’t want to end up with Town Pump Island,” said Ennis town commissioner Lisa Roberts.
Prior to their regular council meeting on Feb. 9, the Ennis Town Council held a special meeting with a public hearing regarding the proposed Town Pump expansion. Last month, the council met with representatives from Town Pump, Inc., and discussed changes from the town to the design plan, mostly regarding signage complying with town ordinances and parking.
Why doesn’t the Town Pump buy the land where the old greenhouse is and put in a bigger station that would be good for the truckers that come through here and leave the smaller store where it is