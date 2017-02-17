Public weighs in on gas station expansion project

“We need to work collectively on some kind of plan because we don’t want to end up with Town Pump Island,” said Ennis town commissioner Lisa Roberts.

Prior to their regular council meeting on Feb. 9, the Ennis Town Council held a special meeting with a public hearing regarding the proposed Town Pump expansion. Last month, the council met with representatives from Town Pump, Inc., and discussed changes from the town to the design plan, mostly regarding signage complying with town ordinances and parking.

