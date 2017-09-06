Proving their worth: Lady Mustangs defeat Sheridan Panthers in home opener

“Boom-chicka-boom-chicka-boom!” the Lady Mustangs chanted every time they scored an ace on a serve. And on Aug. 31 against the Sheridan Panthers, the Mustangs got a lot of aces.

The Mustangs hosted the Panthers for the first cross-county play of the 2017 volleyball season and proved why they are ranked number two in the state.

In one swift match, the Mustangs defeated the Panther’s in three sets, 25-13, 25-1 and 25-5. The star of the night was Harrison transfer student, Josie Hokanson, who knocked down 20 aces, spending most of the match behind the serving line.

