Power outages leave Madison Valley residents with questions

After a scheduled power outage on Aug. 8 by NorthWestern Energy, the Madison Valley has experienced two nonscheduled outages, leaving residents in the dark.

According to NWE representative Butch Larcombe, the two outages were the result of a problem with an underground line and trees mixing with power lines.

“The first outage was caused by a problem with an underground line,” said Larcombe. “The cause of the second outage is not certain, but we suspect a storm may have caused some trees or branches to get into a line.”

Larcombe said both outages were more widespread than normal because crews were already working on lines in the area.