Ponies for Pony: Reach Inc. residents help manufacture horse statues

“It has all come full circle,” said Scotty Lambert, sitting across from three horse sculptures that have found a temporary home in Pony.

The horse sculptures have a special meaning to the people of Pony, and not just because they are ponies. The sculptures are creative works by the hand of Jim Dolan, a metal sculptor and artist based out of Bozeman. But while Dolan has created over 170 large-scale sculptures all around the world, these horses are unique. Residents from Reach Inc., a service for adults with developmental disabilities, helped create the statues.

“They worked on the manes and tails,” said Dolan, who hosted a workshop with Reach for the project. “I told them, ‘today, you’re are sculptors, artists,’ and they did really well.”

The residents pulled rope to create the horses’ tails and manes – Dolan said he was happy to have the help.

“They were really good to work with and they were doing and working on something real,” he said.

Ponies in Pony

The sculptures found a home in Pony, thanks to Lambert. Lambert and Dolan met at a branding in the 70s and became lifelong friends. Little did they know, the horses would have a secondary Pony connection.

“I said to bring the horses over here and then Lalla moved her shop over here and it all just really came full circle,” said Lambert.

Lalla Chadwick is a Pony resident and has a son who is a resident with Reach, and is very familiar with the staff and other residents. Because the residents had not yet seen the sculptures, Chadwick and Lambert hosted the group last week for a whirlwind trip to Pony.

“They had never seen the rope they pulled at the Reach workshop and why they pulled it,” said Chadwick. “So it was a first for them to see the fruits of the labor.”

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, residents from Reach took a field trip to Pony where they had a barbeque at Chadwick’s house, which included rides on the side-by-side, and pictures with Dolan and the sculptures.

“They all really enjoyed the side-by-side!” exclaimed Chadwick.

Following the barbeque, they were treated to a round of O’Douls across the street at Lambert’s bar.

“I just wanted to do something for them,” said Chadwick of hosting the field trip. “It makes them feel alive and like they’re part of the community.”

And Wednesday night, they were certainly part of the community. Reach resident Larry Kiff made his singing debut to Pony residents packed in the bar.

Dixie Mhyre invited her bible study group to meet at the bar and listen to Kiff for the night.

“It was pretty easy to convince my bible study group to meet me at the bar,” joked Mhyre. “But it was lovely to meet with the kids and we even had time for a little bible study after!”

Larry Kiff has been singing and playing his guitar for the past 29 years and said he was excited to make his debut in Pony.

“This is my first time singing in Pony,” said Kiff, as he carted his guitar case into the bar. “I love to play and sing – I’m excited.”

Having grown up on an angus ranch in Ringling, Kiff played a variety of classic country western songs as the packed bar sang along. During Kiff’s set, Dolan took off his suede hat and set it at Kiff’s feet, dropping a $5 bill into the hat. Soon the hat filled with green – never has a smile been so big.