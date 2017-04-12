Paul Marsh: a beacon for the Ruby Valley

The Marsh name is well known in the Ruby Valley, much thanks to the hard work of Paul Marsh.

“(Marsh) has been tireless in his contributions to the Ruby Valley and Madison County in general,” said Kathy Shepherd, who nominated Marsh for this week’s volunteer spotlight. “He is the heart and soul of Jackson’s Community Garden, serving variously as president, vice president, treasurer and maintenance chair … commander of the American Legion Post 89 and president of the Madison County Nursing Home Foundation Board.”

Read more about what Paul Marsh does for the community here: http://digital.madisoniannews.com/sub/account_login.asp