Panther, Mustang football teams remain undefeated; Twin Bridges falls to Arlee

The Sheridan Panthers scored 33 unanswered points at their home opener on Friday, Sept. 1, which propelled them to their second win in as many games.

“(It was) an impressive offensive showing in the first half,” said assistant coach Mike Wetherbee. “In the second half, the offense stuck early and the team coasted on to an impressive 45-6 route of the visiting Augusta Elks.”

Though the Elks were able to get on the scoreboard with six points in the fourth quarter, it was too little too late, and the Panthers soared to victory.

Four Panthers put rushing yards in the stat book – Josh Sanders had eight carries for 46 yards and one touchdown; Moxon Lee carried the ball three times for 78 yards and one touchdown; Hartson Van Houten had six carries for 31 yards; and Isaiah Galiger had one carry for five yards and one touchdown.

On the receiving side, Jack Gilman racked up 55 yards and scored one touchdown; Kenny Foster scored a touchdown and had 40 yards; and Jason Chisholm received the ball twice for 27 yards and one touchdown.

The Panther defense worked hard to hold the Elks to only one touchdown – Stephen Hamilton ended the night with nine tackles and three assists to lead the team. Jason Chisholm was credited with seven tackles and two assists; Jack Gilman had five tackles and two assists; and Cade McParland and six tackles and two assists.

While the Panthers were charging to a victory in the Ruby Valley, the Mustangs were doing the same on the other side of the county.

The Ennis Mustangs got off to a great start against Broadview, scoring 40 points in the first quarter alone.

“It was a fast start again for our starters, so we started subbing in during the second quarter and the junior varsity played a full second half,” said head coach Chris Hess. “Improvements are coming on both sides of the ball, but we still have a lot to clean up – mostly just communication and assignments.”

At the end of the game, the junior varsity boys held their opponents to only 12 points, and the final score read 56-12, Mustang win.

“I believe our guys played extremely hard and physical and was very impressed in that area,” Hess said. “Our younger guys did a good job against Broadview’s varsity and started to get momentum back as the game wore on.”

Quarterback Tanner Wood let the team in rushing yards – he carried the ball three times for 33 yards. Wood’s brother, Corbin, had two carries for 24 yards. Brayden Oberg, John Fortier, Edgar Garcia, Zayne Sanborn and Daniel Johnson rounded out the rushing stats.

“Daniel Johnson, Edgar Garcia and Zane Sansborn are coming on strong as our young linebackers and I look for them to continue to develop,” Hess said.

Falcons fall to Arlee Warriors

Twin Bridges struggled to capitalize on offense against Arlee’s athletic team, and fell to the Warriors 8-50.

“We put together some nice drives offensively, but were unable to finish them and get into the end zone,” said head coach Brett Nordahl.

Falcon Bryce Nye carried the ball 14 times for 30 yards, Trystan Harmon had 11 carries for 74 yards and Kaleb Garrison racked up 75 yards on nine carries.

Though Arlee scored four unanswered touchdowns to start the game, the Falcons made it on the scoreboard before the half.

“Our athletes responded well to halftime adjustments and held Arlee scoreless for 11 minutes in the third quarter,” said Nordahl. “This week, we are going to get back to basics as we prepare for Darby.”