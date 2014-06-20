Nyla Deign Nichols Schowe — Feb. 10, 1932 – May 17, 2014

Nyla “Nine” Deign Nichols Schowe, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend left us on Saturday, May 17, 2014, in Utah, after a brave struggle with multiple medical problems.

Her courage and positive spirit, despite all of her pain, was an inspiration to everyone who knew her.

Nyla was born Feb. 10, 1932 in Salt Lake City, the only child of Ren W. and Pearle (Adderley) Nichols. She graduated from Roland Hall School in 1950. She married her “partner for life,” William (Bill) Schowe Jr., of Sheridan, in 1952. She later received her B.S. degree in special education from the University of Utah, where she was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority. She taught special education for many years in Susanville, Calif., and at Hartvigsen School (Granite School District) in Salt Lake City. She loved all of her students and was always willing to listen and help them.

She was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and an active volunteer for Special Olympics and other organizations for the handicapped. As a lover of animals, she took in many strays as pets.

Nyla is survived by her husband, Bill, of Sandy, Utah; sons Derryll, Dallan (B.J.) and grandson Devin. She was preceded in death by her parents.