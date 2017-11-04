NorthWestern Energy in final stages of Hebgen Dam rehabilitation project

Northwestern Energy is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel as construction on Hebgen Dam draws to a close. Butch Larcome with NWE, sent out a release early last week, stating conditions throughout construction held steady.

According to Larcombe, in 2009 the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission required safety repairs for the intake, spillway and outlet pipeline to meet earthquake seismology standards. Because of the heavy seismic activity in the area, the dam needs to be able to withstand an earthquake. The most notable earthquake the area has experienced was in 1959, after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake caused a landslide killing 19 people and blocking the flow of the Madison River.

