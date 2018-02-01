Mustangs sweep Twin-bill in Sheridan

The Ennis Mustangs traveled to the Ruby Valley Saturday for twin-bill contests with Sheridan’s boys and girls varsity squads. The Mustangs galloped home with two wins, but not without a ferocious and determined effort by the Panthers on their home court.

Lady Mustangs 65 Lady Panthers 8

In the opener, the high-flying Lady Mustangs overpowered the much younger Sheridan squad. The Lady Mustangs came into the contest with a 9-1 record, sitting atop district 12C standings. The Stangs have a solid core this season, led by seniors Danyel Martin, Josie Jenkins, Josie Hokanson, Lexi Lindemulder, Paige Anderson and six juniors. The Lady Panthers are young team on the rise – composed of nearly all sophomores and freshmen. Standout Destiny Fabel is the lone senior on a Panther’s roster that includes no juniors.

Faced with a more experienced and powerful foe in the Lady Mustangs, the Lady Panthers picked the only strategy that could possibly produce an upset – they played a fast-paced, running game, attempting to use their speed advantage against the taller Ennis girls. Showing flashes of brilliance that should inspire Sheridan fans for future seasons, the Lady Panthers demonstrated the ability to play fast, stay in their lanes and pass the ball like a rocket. But their freewheeling strategy produced many turnovers, and the stingy Lady Mustang defense stifled the Lady Panthers, even after Ennis head coach Jordan Overstreet inserted his younger players, who still held the size and experience edge over the young Lady Panthers.

The Lady Mustangs improved to 10-1 with the win. The Lady Panthers dropped to 1-9.

Scoring

Lady Mustangs: J. Klein, 18; Josie Hokanson, 17; W. McKitrick, 13; P. Anderson, 6; A. West, 4; L. Paladichuk, 3; J. Snider, 2; Joree Hokanson, 2.

Lady Panthers: M. Fabel, 4; D. Fabel, 3; Z. Lee, 1.

Mustangs 61 Panthers 49

The second game of the twin-bill proved to be an exciting one for the Sheridan home crowd and a sizable contingent of Mustang fans who made the journey across the hill to support their team.

Ennis jumped up to an early 7-0 lead and led by as much as 10 during the first two periods. But the Panthers played a steady, aggressive game and pulled within three in the second period. At the break, the Mustangs clung to a tenuous 30-24 advantage.

After the break, the Mustangs came out on fire, outscoring the Panthers 20-7 and increasing their advantage to 50-31 by the end of the third frame. The Panthers reclaimed the momentum in the final period and staged an impressive comeback bid, outscoring the Mustangs, 18-11. But the crucial third period was too much for the Panthers to overcome and the buzzer ended the Sheridan surge.

Mustang head coach Jared Smithson was impressed by the Panther’s effort. “Those kids played hard,” he said. “They played aggressive and they shot well from the outside. They play with a lot of heart and a lot of energy. That kind of put us back a little bit. They made some opportunities and made things difficult for us. It was a great game.”

Scoring

Mustangs: T. Wood, 20; G. Dickinson, 19; C. Funston, 9; C. Coffman, 7; J. Fortier, 4; K. Funston, 2.

Panthers: I. Bendon, 18; T. Haag, 13; M. Lee, 10; B. Larson, 4; H. Vanhouten, 2; J. Gilman,2.