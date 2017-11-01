Mustangs shut out Arlee Warriors, head to quarterfinals

Believe it or not, the Ennis Mustangs’ defense put the first points on the board in last Saturday’s first round playoff game against the Arlee Warriors. Mustang Austin Hughes tackled Arlee quarterback Lane Schall in his own end zone for a 2-point safety.



The Mustangs continued to add more points to the board throughout the game, while preventing Arlee from doing the same, winning the game 56-0.

“By far our best defensive performance, we held them to 78 yards and a lot of those yards were against our younger guys who also played very well,” said head coach Chris Hess, referencing the fact some Mustang starters came out of the game in the third quarter. “It’s always special when every player can contribute in a game, and even more special when it’s a playoff game.”

