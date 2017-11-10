MCEDC hires project manager to work on housing needs

Posted on by Caitlin Avey

Madison County is taking housing issue seriously. The county commissioners re-developed the Madison County Housing Authority last month, and now they are taking things a step further.

Dawn Conklin was recently hired by the Northern Rocky Mountain Economic Development District/Madison County Economic District Council as the special projects manager to support economic development programs, one of which includes housing.

