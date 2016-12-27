Madison River flows over highway by Odell Creek

The Montana Highway Patrol and the Montana Department of Transportation both reported water flowing over U.S. Highway 287 between Odell Creek and the Madison River, south of Ennis, on Dec. 26.

Dustin Tetrault with Madison County Emergency Services advises drivers to go slow across the bridge and added everyone should report any further water activity over the bridge or if water and/or ice encroaches on your home or property.

“There is nothing concerning right now, but the bridge is a sheet of ice so go slow,” said Tetrault. “Unfortunately, there’s no ice jam behavior training.”

To report water over the bridge or encroachment on homes, please call Madison County dispatch at 843-5301.