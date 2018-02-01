Madison County students excel at SDD state meet – Twin Bridges takes third place

Ten Madison County students from Ennis, Twin Bridges and Sheridan competed in the Speech, Drama and Debate state meet in Huntley Project on Jan. 27. The Twin Bridges team took third place overall.

Twin Bridges’ Lydia Harbor finished eighth in Pantomime, Emily Dustin and Megan Basuch finished seventh in Humorous Duo Acting and Ruth Redfield and Brooke Melhoff took fourth in Classical Duo Theater. Sheridan’s Zach Piper took a piece of the contest home with a fourth-place finish in Humorous Solo.

According to first-year Mustang coach Emma Steffen, her team competed well and her hopes for next season are high. Freshman Elina Dilschneider took 13th overall in Memorized Public Address and senior Krysta Saunders and junior Dillon Williams participated in Humorous Duo. “(Dilschneider) was one of very few freshmen in a challenging event and she did an awesome job,” said Steffen.

The Humorous Duo of Saunders and Williams did well in their first few rounds of the state meet, but unfortunately, had to withdraw from the tournament due to sickness. “It was disappointing and I think they would have made it pretty far, but I’m super proud of them regardless, as well as the rest of my team who were all really darn close at being state contenders too,” said the coach.

In order for participants to attend the state meet, they must qualify during the divisional tournament in their respective performance field.