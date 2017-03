Snowpack in the Upper Madison is well above normal for the month of March, according to a report from water supply specialist Lucas Zukiewicz, with the Natural Resources and Conservation Service’s Montana snow survey and water supply forecasting program. Snowpack above Hebgen Reservoir is 131 percent of normal, compared 86 percent at this time last year.

Read more, and about the Ruby Valley, here: http://digital.madisoniannews.com/sub/account_login.asp