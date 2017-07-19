Madison County plagued by break ins, burglaries this summer

Since the last weekend in May, Madison County storage units, vehicles, garages and more have been the targets of burglaries and thefts, according to Sheriff Roger Thompson.

“We’ve had a bunch of storage unit burglaries around the county, from Twin Bridges to Ennis, Sheridan, Harrison and over in Jefferson County,” Thompson said. “We had mailbox burglaries that are probably connected by time and circumstance.”

Though Thompson could not comment with authority whether or not the incidents are related, he said it is possible, especially considering the break ins and burglaries took place during nighttime hours.

“Right now we have leads we are following up on, but the investigation is ongoing,” Thompson said. “In the meantime, the person or persons are still out there and still active.”

A rundown:

May 25 – 26, Twin Bridges storage unit break ins, multiple units forcibly breached.

June 1 or 2, attempted burglary to residential garage on Mill Street in Sheridan.

June 3, entry to unlocked vehicle in driveway, Indian Creek Road area in Sheridan, vehicle ash tray taken.

June 4 – 5, three burglaries/break ins in three locations in Silver Star.

June 10 – 11, storage unit break ins, Day Spring Road area between Sheridan and Twin Bridges, multiple units forcibly breached.

June 16 – 17, burglary, Indian Creek Road near Sheridan.

July 5, Twin Bridges storage unit break in, multiple units forcibly breached.

July 9 – 10, Pony storage unit break ins, multiple units forcibly breached.

July 9 – 10, forcible breach to Harrison Post Office drop box.

July 10 – 11, storage unit break ins, Ennis storage units, multiple units forcibly breached.

July 15 – 16, Forcible breach into Silver Star Post Office drop box.

July 15, burglary at Twin Bridges residential garage.

July 15, break in to school storage shed on school grounds, Twin Bridges.

July 15, burglary from jewelry store in Virginia City.

Being vigilant

Thompson said it is “unfortunate,” but people have to modify their habits to be difficult targets.

“If you are going to put a lock on something near your house or at a storage unit, use a quality lock,” Thompson said. “That can be a deterrent. As this strong of crimes has proven, they won’t always avoid locks, so get a good one.”

Surveillance equipment is another option, but Thompson said you must always guarantee it is functioning.

In fact, the sheriff’s office has video footage of one break in, and is requesting the public visit their Facebook page to see the images, and call the sheriff’s office at 843-5301 with any information.

“If anyone sees or hears something, pay attention and please call us,” he added. “Though we have leads, they will take awhile to follow up on. Please notice what is going on and report it.”