Madison County moose population healthy, according to summer survey

Over the course of July and August, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks biologist Dean Waltee classified 121 moose across the area to determine post neonatal calf and bull to cow ratios. Through doing so, Waltee is able to provide data on herd production through an accumulation of pregnancy, female health and calf survival.

“Pregnancy rate is influenced by bull performance during the breeding season and female nutrition,” said Waltee. “Female health is influenced by nutritional condition, disease and stressors, such as predation.”

