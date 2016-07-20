In front of a packed stadium, two Madison County footballers made all star debuts at the 70th annual Montana East-West Shrine Game at the Alumni Coliseum in Butte, Saturday, July 16.
Tracen Eggers of Twin Bridges and Dustin Wham of Ennis both sported a red West jersey and helped lead the team to a 31 point victory over East.
One Response to Madison County footballers help West dominate Shrine Game
