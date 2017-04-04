Madison County FCCLA, BPA, SkillsUSA, FFA showcase best of the best

Springtime in Madison County is a busy time for many of our youth, as students from across the county are participating in spring sports, concerts and competitions.

For many school groups or organizations, spring is the time where they have a chance to showcase a year’s worth of hard work at state meets and competitions. Read on for results.

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America

The Ennis FCCLA returned from the state meet March 23 with “awesome results,” according to their advisor Jamie Diehl.

And awesome they were, as 10 Ennis FCCLA members advanced to Nashville, Tenn., this July for a chance to represent Montana on the national stage.

Baylee Scuichetti and Brigit Croy placed first overall in Interior Design and will head to Nashville this summer. Ana Garcia, Caelin Marum and Alyssa Kimmey placed first overall in the senior category Focus on Children and will advance to nationals.

Also advancing are Josie Jenkins for a second place finish in Teach and Train, Kassidy Hokanson for a first place in Promote and Publicize FCCLA and Kennedy Davies, Paige Dickinson and Kara Elliott for their first place finish in the junior category of Focus on Children.

Alyssa West, Caroline Goodman and Logan Crowley also received hardware for the Mustangs, taking a second place finish and a silver medal in Interior Design.

To add to the students’ success, Diehl was the recipient of the New Advisor of the Year award after being nominated by her students.

“It was great to see (Diehl) receive this award because we know how hard she works to help us with anything that we need,” said Scuichetti. “We felt that it was a well deserved award.”

Another Madison County school sent students to the state leadership conference – 13 members of Sheridan FCCLA made the trip, according to advisor Roxane Shammel.

“The state leadership conference is a chance for Montana FCCLA members to meet new friends, learn and expand leadership skills, explore careers and compete in competitive events,” said Shammel. “The conference theme ‘Creating Change Around the World’ allowed students to become better leaders for their families, careers and communities.”

The Sheridan FCCLA team took home seven medals and will send seven team members to the national competition: Caitlyn Galiger, Moxon Lee, Destiny Fabel, Juan Du-Pond, Zoe Lee, Ruby Rossiter and Isaac Bendon.

Bendon is also the incoming Vice President of Finance State Officer.

Sheridan FCCLA was also awarded the Bronze Star Chapter Award for their accomplishments, according to Shammel.

“The award is given to chapters who have a well balanced program of work,” she said.

National FFA Organization

According to Destiny Fabel, Sheridan’s FFA reporter, 1,400 FFA members from 90 chapters around the state competed at the state convention, an opportunity awarded to them for placing at the district competition.

“The Ruby Valley Chapter was glad to compete in several events including mechanics, agronomy, parliamentary procedure, farm and agri-business management, agricultural sales, livestock evaluation and proficiency award programs,” said Fabel. “Three seniors, Janie Smart, Charali Wetherbee and Juan Du-Pond were awarded the prestigious State FFA Degree and the Ruby Valley Chapter placed well in many of the events.”

Wetherbee took the state title in diversified livestock production, the mechanics team placed sixth overall and team member Stephen Hamilton placed seventh individually. The parliamentary procedure team also advanced to the semifinal round, according to Fabel, placing in the top eight, and the farm business management team placed ninth.

“The Ruby Valley Chapter was also recognized as a “superior chapter,” said Fabel, for their hard work throughout the year.

According to Twin Bridges FFA advisor Colton Hellwinkel, Brooke Mehlhoff won the state award for Top Greenhand, a term used by the organization for high school freshmen just entering the program.

“This contest includes panel interviews, public speaking and resume/application materials that (Mehlhoff) compiled alongside taking a large general test on agricultural industry information,” Hellwinkel said.

Business Professionals of America

Ennis sent 22 students to the state BPA competition and competed in 15 different events, according to advisor Casey Donahue.

“Ryker Salazar took fifth in entrepreneurship, Kassidy Hokanson took sixth in presentation management, Kameron Elliot and (Salazar) took sixth in video production,” said Donahue. “Unfortunately, only the top two in these categories get to go to nationals, so we did not have any qualifiers.”

Twenty-nine students from Twin Bridges High School competed at the 2017 State Leadership Conference in March, according to their advisor Jody Sandru.

BPA is an organization designed to prepare students to be global professionals through leadership, citizenship, academic and technological skills.

“Testing started bright and early on Sunday and the night ended with an inspirational keynote address by Ryan Moran filled with humor, heart and character,” said Sandru. “His message is teaching students the difference just one student can make by not fearing the unknown and finding their gifts and talents.”

Two members of the Twin Bridges BPA team were busy campaigning for state officer positions and both were elected; Ruth Redfield won the state vice president title and Savanna Steward won the state secretary title. Both will serve on the Montana BPA State Officer Team for the 2017-2018 school year.

According to Sandru, 10 BPA members will head to Orlando, Fla., in May to participate at the National Leadership Conference.

“It is a true honor to advise these students and share in their successes,” she said.

Results from the state conference for the Twin Bridges Falcons are as follows:

Broadcast News Team – first place and state champions, Kaleb Bausch, Cooper Christensen, Chase Kneeland, Cassie Williams.

Advanced Interview Skills – second place, Brooke Smith; fifth place Savanna Stewart; seventh place, Ruth Redfield

Administrative Support/Research – second place, Kenna Millhouse; third place, Ruth Redfield

Parliamentary Procedure Team – fourth place, Brooke Smith; Cassie Williams, Bethany Huttinga, Kenna Millhouse, Ashleigh Guinnane, Brooke Mehlhoff.

Video Production Team – fifth place, Riah Edsall; Taryn Johnson, Jovi Rosselott

Intermediate Word Processing – seventh place, Savanna Stewart

SkillsUSA

Ennis’ SkillsUSA is currently at the state meet. Due to The Madisonian’s press time, those results will be posted at a later date.