Madison County basketball teams were back in action Jan. 5, 6

Wildcats pounce on the Bears

The Harrison/Willow Creek Wildcats Creek got a home win on Jan. 5 with a 60-41 victory against the Lima Bears. Derik DeFrance led the team with 21 points, 11 rebounds and four steals. Layne Homner collected 12 rebounds and three points and brother, Vern Homner finished with 11 points. Six other Wildcat players contributed to the final score.

Lady Wildcats lose close Lima, West Yellowstone games

The Lady Wildcats junior varsity team suffered two close losses to Lima and West Yellowstone last weekend. On Jan. 5, the Wildcats fell 24-33 against the Lady Bears. Freshman Aleena Bacon led the team with 16 points, Rosie Chater finished with five points and Alexys Bacon, three points.

On Jan. 6, the Lady Wildcats challenged the Lady Wolverines and fell 30-34. Aleena Bacon charged the floor with 14 points, Alexys Bacon, 10, Sophie Mitchell grabbed four points and Rosie Chater finished with two points.

Wolverines knock down Wildcats in overtime

A Hail Mary shot from Wildcat Lane Buus in the final seconds of overtime bounced off the rim, and West Yellowstone held on for the win. Hosting the Wolverines on Jan. 6, the Wildcats pushed the game to a quick overtime, but ultimately lost, 44-45. Derik DeFrance had the game high with 19 points and finished with 11 rebounds. Vern Homner was close behind with 10 rebounds and put down two points for the Wildcats.

Panthers fall to Bruins, Trojans

The Sheridan Panthers suffered a road loss against the Gardiner Bruins on Jan. 5 and dropped a home game against the Drummond Trojans on Jan. 6. The Panthers lost 30-81 against the Bruins and 23-72 against the Trojans. Ty Hagg led the Panthers with 13 points against the Bruins, Zane Bowey added five and Ben Larsen, six. Isaac Bendon, Mox Lee and Jack Gilman each finished with two points.

Bowey finished with seven points against the Trojans, Larsen, Haag and Kenny Foster each had four points, Bendon, three and Hartson Van Houten, one point.

Lady Panthers succumb to Lady Bruins, Lady Trojans

The Lady Panthers dropped a home tilt on Jan. 5 versus the Bruins, 24-57. Ruby Rossiter led the Lady Panthers with 18 points. Desaray Tipton, Destiny Fabel and Micara Devereaux each added two points.

On the road against Drummond, the Lady Panthers were outmatched in a devastating 3-66 loss. Just two Lady Panthers scored in the rout. Tia Hill scored two and Dreonna Clark, one.

Mustangs trot over Hornets

Chris Funston and Gus Dickinson led the Ennis Mustangs to a 48-40 victory over White Sulphur Springs on Jan. 6. Funston and Dickinson finished with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Tanner Wood added 12 for the Mustangs, Clay Coffman, three and Kurt Funston and John Fortier each scored two.

Prospectors mine for the win over Mustangs

The Mustangs saw action on Jan. 5 against the Granite Prospectors and lost, 26-43. Kurt Funston and Dillon Williams led the team with six and five points, respectively, while Tanner Wood and Gus Dickinson each added four. Three other Mustangs added to the final score.

Lady Mustang’s winning weekend

The Lady Mustangs continued their winning ways when they defeated the Lady Prospectors, 47-29 on Jan. 5. Danyel Martin finished with 18 points, Josie Hokanson with 11 and Jourdain Klein added seven points.

The Lady Mustangs notched another win against the Hornets, defeating White Sulphur Springs, 48-27. Danyel Martin paved the way with 14 points, followed by Jourdain Klein who grabbed 12. Whitney McKitrick and Josie Hokanson each had six points and Paige Anderson, four.

Lady Falcons soar past Big Horns, Trojans

Kailee Oliverson was back on the court for the Twin Bridges Lady Falcons on Jan. 5 and led the team to a 65-20 win over the Lady Big Horns from Lone Peak. Oliverson finished with 30 points, Ashleigh Guinnane added 12 points and RaeAnne Bendon finished with eight. Five other Lady Falcons helped secure the win.

The Lady Falcons kept the W’s rolling on Jan. 6 as they defeated Class B Whitehall, 54-19. Kailee Oliverson scored 18 points, RaeAnne Bendon grabbed 11 and Clancy Phillips, 10.

Falcons edge out Big Horns

The Twin Bridges Falcons slipped by the Lone Peak Big Horns 57-46, on Jan. 5. Daniel Kruer finished with 15 points over the Big Horns, Nate Konen grabbed 12 and Clay Wolfe and Bryce Nye finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Falcons collapse to Whitehall Trojans

After defeating the Big Horns, the Falcons fell to the Trojans from neighboring Whitehall, 33-59. Bryce Nye led Twin Bridges with 13 points, Nate Konen, six points and Clay Wolfe and Eddie Kelly each added five.