Madison County basketball teams inch closer to the district tournament

Ennis

Boys

The Mustangs were home last weekend as they invited the Prospectors from Granite to a conference matchup. Just a week shy of the district tournament, which is set to take place in Butte on Feb. 17 and 18, the Mustangs were able to add another “W” to their record, defeating the Prospectors 62-33.

Senior Ty Morgan led the scoreboard for the night, grabbing rebounds and boxing out for a shot at the hoop. Morgan walked off the court with 18 points.

Junior Tanner Wood added 10 points to the final count. Jake Knack was close behind with nine points, Chris Funston added six, Tracer Croy and Gavin McKitrick contributed five each, Rob Smith and Clay Coffman each had four points and Kurt Funston rounded out the board with one point from the free throw line.

This week, the Mustangs met their number one rivals, the Twin Bridges Falcons, for the final match before the district tournament on Feb. 7, but due to The Madisonian’s Tuesday press time, that game will be featured next week.

The Mustangs played Jefferson at Boulder on Feb, 2, but stats from that game had not been submitted by The Madisonian’s press time.

Girls

Prior to hosting the Lady Prospectors on Feb. 3, the Lady Mustangs suffered a tough loss on the road against Boulder. The Lady Mustangs were just shy of taking home the win, falling to the Lady Panthers, 42-43.

Sophomore Jourdain Klein had 14 points against the Panthers and used up four of her five fouls. Danyel Martin added 11 points, Danika Philpott dropped nine for the Lady Mustangs, while Whitney McKitrick, Brigit Croy and Josie Jenkins rounded out the books with five, two and one point, respectively.

Coming off the one-point loss, the ladies looked for redemption against Granite – and redemption they achieved. The Lady Mustangs defeated the Lady Prospectors, 52-26.

Martin led the team with 19 points, making herself big in the post position and grabbing 15 points in the first quarter. Philpott and Ravyn Boyd each added six points against the Lady Prospectors and seven other Lady Mustangs were able to put points on the board.

Harrison

Read on for a Madison County basketball round up.

Boys

The Wildcats hosted the West Yellowstone Wolverines on Feb. 3, where they lost the battle by six points, 56-50.

“I thought we started the game out fairly slow and we entered halftime trailing by just three points,” said head coach Nick Dyk. “Our defensive pressure improved during the third quarter and we managed to acquire the lead to finish out the quarter. However, during the fourth quarter, we struggled to maintain our momentum and missed several layups and easier shots.”

The Wolverines found their groove in the fourth quarter, putting up 23 points to the Wildcat’s 14.

Derik DeFrance had 24 points for the night, grabbing nine points in the first quarter and seven points in the fourth. Lane Buus added 13 points against the Wolverines, despite being scoreless in the first quarter. Lane Homner and Jakob Nye put up six and five points, respectively, while Vern Homner ended the night with two points.

The following night, the team hit the road to Lima, defeating the Bears, 56-31

“Once again I thought we struggled early on in the game, however, we still entered halftime with a 29-17 lead,” said Dyk. “During the second half we did a better job rebounding and maintaining our defensive assignments. DeFrance collected 11 rebounds go along with 22 points, and Buus managed to net 14 points and nine rebounds.”

Girls

The Lady Wildcats fared a little better than the boys’ team as they defeated both the Lady Wolverines and the Lady Bears over the weekend.

First up was the game against the Lady Wolverines where the Lady Cats took home the win, 51-30.

Josie Hokanson led the team with 28 points against the Wolverines, scoring 11 points in the first quarter. The Lady Wolverines were able to shut her down by the fourth quarter, however, resulting in a scoreless quarter for Hokanson.

Stephanie Strong had 10 points, while Nicole Satterwhite added 11 and Alexys Bacon finished out the night with two points.

The next night, the Lady Wildcats took on the Lady Bears, and took home another win, 49-30.

Hokanson and Satterwhite each at 18 points against the Bears and Strong had six points. Sisters Alexys and Aleena Bacon contributed five and two points, respectively.

Sheridan

Boys

The Panthers were on the road on Feb. 4 as the took on the Drummond Trojans. The Panthers fell to the Trojans 68-48.

Tristen Horn scored 26 points for the Panthers and Moxon Lee was right behind with 11 points. Isaac Bendon and Jack Gilman had five and four points respectively, while Zane Bowey ended his night with two points.

Girls

As of The Madisonian’s press time Tuesday, stats for the Sheridan Lady Panthers were not submitted.

Twin Bridges

Boys

The Falcons had two games last weekend, taking on the Lone Peak Big Horns and the West Yellowstone Wolverines.

The Falcons were on the road in Lone Peak to defeat the Big Horns, 59-53. Seniors Chace Guinnane and Wesley Harshbarger led the scoring for the night with 16 and 17 points, respectively. Clay Wolfe and Bryce Nye added 15 and seven points, respectively, and five other Falcon players were able to put points on the board.

Feb. 4, the Falcons were on their home court where they bested the Wolverines, 55-34.

Harshbarger had 21 points against the Wolverines, making 75 percent of his attempted field goals. Guinnane and Nye managed to each knock down two three pointers against the Wolverines and contributed 10 and 14 points, respectively.

Girls

The Lady Falcons continued their winning streak defeating both the Lady Big Horns and the Lady Wolverines, 61-45 and 70-15.

Kailee Oliverson and RaeAnne Bendon each had 14 points against the Big Horns and Cassie Williams and Audrey George each added 12 for the night.

Oliverson led the team against the Wolverines with 38 points from inside the key. Bendon added 12 and Mara Johnson contributed nine to the 55 point victory.

Head coach for both the boys’ and girls’ team Josh Keller said it is never hard to motivate his kids to play.

“Both teams are going to show up and give everything they have every time,” he said. “As far as strategies, we are just going to continue to try to improve on our strengths and weaknesses and see what we can do.”