Athletes from all four Madison County high schools hit the field at Van Winkle Stadium in Bozeman on May 12 and 13 for the 12C district track meet. Despite wet, snowy weather, student athletes ran the hardest, jumped the farthest and threw the longest to move on to the divisional track meet this weekend.

