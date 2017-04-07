Madison Conservation District talks climate impacts during watershed planning meeting

In January, the Madison Conservation District held the first of six meetings in an effort to get the community involved before preparing a watershed report. The first meeting, led by Ethan Kunard, water programs manager for the Madison Conservation District, focused on water quality and quantity in the Madison Watershed. The second meeting, held March 29, focused on how past, present and future climate conditions affect the watershed.

